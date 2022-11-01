Hygiene Inspections in Girne to maintain heallth quality standards

Routine controls of the food and beverage establishments operating in Girne and of commercial enterprises that affect public health continue. Between 22nd September and 26th October 2022, a total of 131 businesses were inspected by the Girne Municipality Health Branch teams regarding general hygiene, food safety and public health measures. The inspections, which also focus on beauty salons, continue to be carried out intensively.

In case of non-compliances detected in the inspections, which are based on general and food hygiene criteria and completely aimed at the protection of public health, the relevant enterprises are warned and given notice to comply with regulations within a specified time.

In the controls made; the activities of a total of 6 businesses were stopped and sealed. 2 of which were found to be inadequate in hygienic conditions, 2 of which were market businesses. 3 hairdressers and beauty salons and 1 Spa and Sauna business had deficiencies in legal compliance. Fines were also imposed on 3 different businesses that were found to have deficiencies in general hygiene conditions.

Health Inspections

In the health checks carried out in the past days, 4 businesses with deficiencies in legal compliance were; Holly Money Unisex Salon, White Swan Beauty Salon, Danyel Tatlıcı-2nd Branch, Oxygen Spa Sauna and Massage Saloon. Beltz Kitchen Market and One to Infinity African Market, which had poor hygiene conditions, have been closed and sealed by the Girne Municipality Health Branch teams. In the following days, all businesses that corrected their legal deficiencies were allowed to operate again, White Swan Beauty business is in the process of correcting its deficiencies.

Within the scope of hygiene controls carried out by Girne Municipality, 2 businesses with deficiencies were warned in writing; 5 enterprises were also given a notice of closure if they did not rectify their deficiencies.

Nidai Güngördü, Mayor of Kyrenia Municipality said: “It is important for all of us that all our businesses, which operate as human service sectors, operate successfully and in accordance with the legal regulations and principles that will protect human health. Our aim from the ongoing official controls of Girne Municipality services is based on the protection of public health. Compliance with the legislation also supports daily social life and economic cycles. For this reason, I would like to thank our valuable tradesmen for their cooperation and activities conducted in accordance with the rules.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...