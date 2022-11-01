First Green Crescent Addiction Agreement Is With ARUCAD

A cooperation agreement was signed between Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) and the Cyprus Turkish Green Crescent Association.

Cyprus Turkish Green Crescent, which has a counselling centre that aims to combat addictions such as alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, gambling and social media, and provides free psychological and social service support to alcohol and drug addicts and their relatives, has signed the first protocol to be signed with an university with ARUCAD.

Association President, Fatma Çamlıköylü, and ARUCAD Rector, Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi, signed the protocol. Free seminars, conferences, and other training activities will be organized by the Cyprus Turkish Green Crescent Association for the employees and students in the units affiliated to the University in order to raise awareness in society and amongst the youth. It is aimed to carry out activities such as the organization of award-winning competitions as well as slogans, short film, theatre, etc.

Rector Vehbi said, “We have signed a valuable protocol with a very important non-governmental organization. While the world is shaken by viruses, diseases such as cancer and economic problems, we see that addictions are increasing. It’s gratifying to see people trying to master these issues. As ARUCAD, we will give our best support. This protocol we have signed is extremely important for our University in terms of social responsibility.”

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University

