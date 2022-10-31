20th International North Cyprus Music Festival – Arman Ratip

By Heidi Trautmann….

Piano Recital Arman Ratip – The Great Improviser

Thursday evening, 27 October 2022, Arman Ratip appeared on stage in white, smiling down on us, his audience, in brilliant white as usual, we have never seen him in any other outfit.

White, the colour of Innocence, of self-renewal or self-reinvention. In my interview with him in 2006 for Cyprus Today, I called him the Great Improviser; he has no notes of his compositions written down, he plays from memory, and yes, perhaps at the one or other concert, depending on his mood, he re-invents himself and improvises.

I would call that the absolute freedom. Read his life story click here, it is the basis for his music compositions:

The photos speak for themselves; I have also attached a critic click here by Jane Kingston, USA included in the programme, and there is the final statement of her about him: ‘To have the courage always to go where angels fear to tread.’

The programme included:

Ballade of the Aliens

Proxima

Flamenco Ballade

Aman Avcı Vurma Beni

The Spy from Istanbul

Niksarın Fidanları

To see more pictures click here

