TRNC Levent College students top Cypriots in international exams

Levent College student, Rana Sabri, took top place in the Edexcel Pearson GCSE Psychology exam, and Çizge Uluhan took the first place in the Edexcel Pearson IGCSE Art and Design, Fine Art exam. Both obtained the highest score of all entrants from both Northern and Southern Cyprus.

The great success of our students in these exams attended by students from all over the world has given us pride and happiness on behalf of our country and our school. We congratulate Rana Sabri and Çizge Uluhan for their outstanding achievements.

Source (Turkish): Levent Schools



