TFR members bus and tourist train ride around Lefkosa

In a TFR, (The Foreign Residents in the TRNC) news letter received from Ralph Kratzer, Information and Internet Manager, he shared news of a splendid day out that members had recently:

Hello Members,

Here is a report from our Events Manager Pamela Tschersich regarding our last TFR trips to Lefkosa:

“Two identical events 12th/17th Octobertook place after the Oktoberfest… 2 buses per event headed for Lefkosa to experience a ride on the tourist train around the Old City… combined with a visit to Golche chocolate factory …finishing with lunch at the Portuguese Restaurant Sabor…

Both separate events were an adventure as only our road trips are the 2nd one battling adverse weather conditions… but in true style… that can only belong to our lovely TFR members who trust me with my ideas… they were all smiling… enjoying the fact that only in North Cyprus could one train enjoy Xmas music with sunshine… while the second train copped with the torrential downpour… but as one member who wrote me a lovely email put it so well…stating… they waved to the locals who waved back probably thinking they were absolutely bonkers… the running commentary was TRNC’s Plan B… pulling up outside an important building and pointing at it… But I did say that was inshallah!!!!!”

Like this: Like Loading...