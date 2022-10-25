October 25, 2022

In a TFR, (The Foreign Residents in the TRNC) news letter received from Ralph Kratzer, Information and Internet Manager, he shared news of a splendid day out that members had recently:

Hello Members,

Here is a report from our Events Manager Pamela Tschersich regarding our last TFR trips to Lefkosa:

“Two identical events 12th/17th Octobertook place after the Oktoberfest… 2 buses per event headed for Lefkosa to experience a ride on the tourist train around the Old City… combined with a visit to Golche chocolate factory …finishing with lunch at the Portuguese Restaurant Sabor…

Both separate events were an adventure as only our road trips are the 2nd one battling adverse weather conditions… but in true style… that can only belong to our lovely TFR members who trust me with my ideas… they were all smiling… enjoying the fact that only in North Cyprus could one train enjoy Xmas music with sunshine… while the second train copped with the torrential downpour… but as one member who wrote me a lovely email put it so well…stating… they waved to  the locals who waved back probably thinking they were absolutely bonkers… the running commentary was TRNC’s Plan B… pulling up outside an important building and  pointing at it… But I did say that was inshallah!!!!!”

Heavy rain did not spoil the TFR away day to Lefkosa
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Trevors Tips for November 2022

Trevors Tips for November 2022

October 25, 2022
EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association Anniversary Celebration

EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association Anniversary Celebration

October 25, 2022

You may have missed

Trevors Tips for November 2022

Trevors Tips for November 2022

October 25, 2022
TFR members bus and tourist train ride around Lefkosa

TFR members bus and tourist train ride around Lefkosa

October 25, 2022
BRS News: Immigration update 24th October 2022

BRS News: Immigration update 24th October 2022

October 25, 2022
EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association Anniversary Celebration

EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association Anniversary Celebration

October 25, 2022
Honours Even – But Esentepe Must Thank Their Own “Onur”!

Honours Even – But Esentepe Must Thank Their Own “Onur”!

October 25, 2022
ARUCAD Orientation Program for the 2022-2023 Academic Year

ARUCAD Orientation Program for the 2022-2023 Academic Year

October 25, 2022
%d bloggers like this: