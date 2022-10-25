ARUCAD Orientation Program for the 2022-2023 Academic Year

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) started the Autumn Semester of the 2022-2023 Academic Year with a 4-day event, between 19-22 October of presentation and entertainment within the Orientation Program.

On 19 October Rector Prof. Dr. Asim Vehbi greeted his new students in the Orientation Program with a speech of welcome. After the campus tour, organized following the presentations, and the visit to The Arkın Rodin Collection Gallery, the first day ended with the REVA concert, the popular Cypriot group.

The second day of the program, on Thursday, 20 October, started with the Graffiti Work with the artist Batu Gündal, It continued with the Treasure Hunt event held in Kyrenia Castle with Asst. Assoc. Dr.Yunus Luckinger. After the second day the program continued with the Karaoke Night and DJ Barış Pulat with performances by faculty members/staff of the University including Asst. Assoc. Dr. Çağdaş Öğüç, Asst. Assoc. Dr. Hakan Karahasan, and ‘Academia’ group consisting of Ali Azhari and Özgür Tosun.

On the third day of the program, the students learned about the traffic in Northern Cyprus with the Traffic Orientation and Seat Belt Simulator organized by the Association for the Prevention of Traffic Accidents. They showed great interest in the Stencil and T-Shirt Printing Workshop, the Paintball Shooting Tournament, and the workshops where they designed their own characters and trophies. The ‘Egg vs. Gravity Challenge’, in which designs competed to prevent the eggs thrown on the floor from breaking, and the ‘Token Wars’ events, where students compete with the ‘tokens’ they won from the events they participated in, all created colourful scenes.

On the evening of Friday, October 21, there was a performance, with Güneş Kozal of “Burnt Palaces” written by Asst. Assoc. Dr. Sevim Burak and directed by Assist. Assoc. Dr. Handan Ergiydiren Doğan, and Lect. İnal Bilsel. A Party of the “80s and 90s” was held with DJ Yusuf Coşkuner.

The program came to an end after 3 full days with a Nicosia Cultural Tour.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)



