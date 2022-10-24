Sumarts 19th October Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

It was a great night for Sumart’s Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant Kucuk Erenkōy on Wednesday 19th October 2022 with our many Karaoke singers returning and raring to go and what a night it was!

There was great singing on the night from our many talented singers and it was a good entertaining evening which was enjoyed by everyone.

We were also treated to lovely fish n chips served with mushy peas or salad which is one of the highlights of our event at Seabreeze and proves to be so popular.

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet and their team for great service and all you lovely people for joining us and do please book your tables for next week which are inside now and very much in demand.

Keep Singing and get ready for the next Karaoke

Susie Q Xxxx

