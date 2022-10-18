Music Foundation presents a Recital “Writer meets Pianist”

October 18, 2022

Rüya Taner (Piano) and Kürşat Başar (Saxophone) in Bellapais….
By Heidi Trautmann….

The most interesting aspect for an artist is to experiment, to create one’s own signature, one’s style and interpretation of known musical pieces. On the 16th of October we had the pleasure to experience it live in the concert hall of Bellapais.

The programme for the evening was very challenging, touching different eras and fields of music.

Rüya Taner, the treasure of our island, has again surprised us with her very special performance on the piano, from very feminine and sensitive to powerful, and I call her a story teller, she tells us a tale leading us along a river, through a deep forest as she played two pieces by Franz Liszt in the first part of the concert. She replaces with her performance a whole orchestra. Then she started to play GATES by Kamran Ince…. And we were all stunned and I could feel the tension in the hall…. I turned to the internet to find more information about this composition and I learnt that it was commissioned by Rüya Taner, I attach the link under which you can learn all about it, it is most interesting.

http://kamranince.com/TR/html/compositions.php?id=125&page=1

In the second part, we met the writer and musician Kürşat Başar who came on stage with his saxophone in his arms, introduced himself, and very charmingly entertained the audience with small stories and introductions to the musical pieces. Rüya Taner and he have toured together with the same constellation to Lisbon, and three days before, they were in Famagusta.

Classical, folk music, jazz and Bassa Nova, a wonderful combination of piano and saxophone and both musicians obviously had great fun in playing together, and we, the audience had great fun listening to their performance and we stood and asked for more which was granted.

Thank you.

PS: From Rüya Taner’s biography, we learn that she will next travel to Pretoria in South Africa and cities across Europe. May her road be safe.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Susie’s Quiz results for 13th October at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 13th October at the Diiva Restaurant

October 18, 2022
Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 14th October 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 14th October 2022

October 17, 2022

You may have missed

Music Foundation presents a Recital “Writer meets Pianist”

Music Foundation presents a Recital “Writer meets Pianist”

October 18, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 13th October at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 13th October at the Diiva Restaurant

October 18, 2022
Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 14th October 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 14th October 2022

October 17, 2022
Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend October 21/22 and 23.

Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend October 21/22 and 23.

October 17, 2022
Peace art performance and exhibition at Rustems Hall

Peace art performance and exhibition at Rustems Hall

October 17, 2022
Sumarts 12th October Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 12th October Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

October 17, 2022
%d bloggers like this: