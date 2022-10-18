Women Entrepreneurs Summit on 20 October in Girne Bandabulia

With the participation of Girne Municipality, the GİKAD (Cyprus Turkish Entrepreneur Women’s Association) and the My Sister Project, the “Wealth Creating Women Entrepreneurs Summit” will be held in Bandabuliya, Girne on Thursday, October 20, 2022. All women in the region, women working in the public and private sectors, university students and all women who are interested in entrepreneurship are invited to the event where the panel on “Women Entrepreneurship and Corporate Reputation on the path of Sustainability” and the training on “Creating Design-Focused Value” will be held.

The announcement of Girne Municipality, concerning the event that will start at 10.30 am in the Bandabuliya, states that after the opening film screenings and opening speeches, a panel on “Women Entrepreneurship and Institutional Reputation on the path of Sustainability” will be held under the management of Moderator, the Awen for Us Founder, Aylin Löne, at 12:00 noon..

In the panel, UN SDSN Turkey Board Member, Dr. Tamer Atabarut, GIKAD Board Member, Didem Kaner, Marmara University Women’s Studies in Economic and Social Fields Application and Research Center Director, Prof. Dr. Fatma Ayanoğlu, will be speakers. After the panel, a one-hour Training for Entrepreneur Women will be held by Mete Yurtsever on “Creating Design-Based Value”.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü draws attention to the importance of supporting women’s entrepreneurship, the encouragement of women’s production in economic life, and making women’s participation in the production mechanism much easier. Güngördü said that he is very happy to support the studies carried out to raise awareness about women’s entrepreneurship, to bring more women entrepreneurs to our country, to improve the working environment of women, and to enable them to take a more active role in business life. Pointing out that GIKAD has been working on this issue in Northern Cyprus, Güngördü thanked GİKAD President İçim Kavuklu, the board of directors, and all the members of the association, as well as the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, Habitat Association and Cola, say thank you to everyone who contributed to the My Sister Project, which is carried out in partnership with Cola Turkey.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...