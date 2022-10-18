Agreement Signed Between ARUCAD and Furniture Manufacturers Asso

An agreement was signed between Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) and the Furniture Manufacturers Association (MSD) to open an Associate Degree Program in Interior Design within the University. The agreement was signed by ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi and MSD chairman, Hüseyin Serifigned, at the University’s Campus in Girne.

The agreement includes articles such as opening the Interior Design associate degree program within the University, and conducting the program in academic and applied processes in cooperation with MSD. The agreement aims to increase employment in the furniture sector in Cyprus. The students of the associate degree program and all undergraduate programs affiliated to the Faculty of Design will be able to do their internships in the curriculum in MSD member organizations. In addition, it is planned to provide education-training scholarships to students who meet the requirements to enroll with the Interior Design associate degree department and to give job guarantees to the graduates of the department at workplaces affiliated with MSD.

Furniture Industrialists’ Association President Serif thanked ARUCAD for its support to the sector stating that everyone contributed a lot in preparing the agreement to meet the need for intermediate staff in Cyprus. Saying that he was happy to host the Furniture Manufacturers Association at ARUCAD, Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “We are proud to be the first university in Cyprus to open a program with industry-university cooperation. The founding vision of ARUCAD is focused on training individuals who produce for the sectors. Adding associate degree programs to our university in addition to the 4-year undergraduate, graduate and doctorate education we provide is an indication of ARUCAD’s support for training intermediate staff for the production sector in Cyprus.”

The program, which has been approved by the TRNC Ministry of National Education, is planned to be opened in the next Autumn Term.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

