President Ersin Tatar attended the “Meeting with Nature” event organised by the TRNC Adıyaman People’s Culture and Solidarity Association at the İskele Picnic area.

In his speech at the event, President Tatar said that the meaningful relations between the people of the TRNC and Adıyaman have greately developed through the organisation of social events, and he conveyed his greetings to all the people who originate from Adıyaman who have made the TRNC their home.

Stating that many attempts have been made to damage the relationship between the people of the Republic of Türkiye and the people of the TRNC, the President said that these have failed and all obstacles have been removed one by one. The President underlined the importance of maintaining the special bond and solidarity between the people of Türkiye and the TRNC.

President Tatar continued his address as follows:

“Our existence, our country and our Republic are known all over the world”.

“We will continue to work together. The TRNC is a very important Turkish State in the eastern Mediterranean. With the recent significant developments and the establishment of new relations with other states of the world, the status of the TRNC has increased to a new level of importance in the eastern Mediterranean.

It is the wish of all of us to share the same vision and to protect the rights and jurisdiction of our nation in terms of our airspace, maritime and land, together with our motherland Türkiye and to look to the future with hope. In addition to these, we have contributed to the economy and tourism with the different works we have carried out utilising our customs and traditions.

We must always work, produce and support each other, which is essential for our collective success. The TRNC has come this far because of our unity and solidarity. The responsibility of all of us together is to strengthen the TRNC. In the upcoming period, there will be developments in tourism and economy with the support of the Republic of Türkiye.

Our new policy and the support given to us has now reached an important point. Our existence, our country and our Republic are known all over the world. As a State, it is our responsibilty to create employment for young people in different fields, to help and contribute for them to lead happy lives in these lands and to continue the Turkish presence in this geography.”

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTERN CYPRUS

