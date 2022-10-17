Smash And Grab Esentepe Are Back On Track

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe played perfect “away “ tactics soaking up the home team’s pressure then hitting them on the counterattack which they did with great effect and came away from Maraş with 3 deserved points.

Result: MARAŞ GSK 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 4

Saturday, October 15, 2022: AKSA League 1: Maraş Necip Halil Kartal Stadium.

Weather: Dry and sunny.

4th place Maraş were sent packing with a solid Esentepe performance the only dampener was that Mustafa Söyturk, who was outstanding and in line for “Man of the Match” was red carded along with Maraş”s Serkan for fighting in injury time – such a shame

Esentepe Coach Davut Kansu kept faith with the same team that performed disappointedly in last week’s defeat at home to Yalata. The replacement bench saw experienced players Seer, Okan, Deniz, Emek, Nersen, İlyas, and Tuğrul who probably combined have well over 1000 appearances between them, however, the majority are carrying injuries and unable to complete 90 minutes of football.

The match was refereed by one of the TRNC top officials Osman Özpasa who red carded 3 players (all correct decisions in my opinion) and yellow carded 10 players, it wasn’t that kind of match to warrant that but the referee is in charge and you must accept his decisions.

Maraş pitch is synthetic with a high bounce, with a small playing area, they kicked off with a slight breeze behind them that gave them no favours as they often overhit the final ball.

Esentepe were grateful to goalkeeper Onur for pulling off two double saves in the space of a few minutes. Firstly in the 13th minute, he flung himself to his left to spectacularly push over a Burak free kick. From the following corner again taken by Burak, he was back peddling but managed to push it over the bar.

Maraş were on top in the opening 15 minutes but Esentepe broke away with Semih heading over the bar in the 19th minute

Esentepe took the lead in the 28th minute with a well-worked goal, Tuğra did well to win a challenge in midfield and played the ball to the overlapping Mustafa, he got to the byline and sent over a low cross that was met by SEMIH ARSLAN who from 6 yards tapped the ball home. 0-1

The second 15 minutes was Esentepe’s relying on quick breakaways with young full-back Dursun filling in for the injured Emek doing particularly well.

Esentepe increased their lead in the 35th minute with another goal set up by Mustafa Söyturk he went on another surging run on the right, beating a couple of players, his cross was deflected back to him but he managed to head the ball across goal where Semih got in a shot that was blocked the ball fell to EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI at the far post who made no mistake. 0-2

Mustafa Söyturk nearly capped his outstanding first half display with a 25 yard “screamer “that went just over the bar. HALF TIME SCORE: 0-2

The opening 15 minutes were scrappy but Esentepe back 4 and goalkeeper were looking secure, it would take something special for that defence to be breeched and it came in the 59th minute from a wonder strike from the Maraş Captain EMRE UYSAL who from just outside the area sent in a thunderbolt that beat Onur, the big Esentepe keeper had taken a heavy knock moments before that may have restricted his mobility but it was still one hell of a strike. 1-2.

The match was wide open end to end Ege Can hit the outside of the right hand Maraş post in the 61st minute after a mazy run.

Esentepe made a substitution with Deniz replacing Kaan in the 63rd minute, Maraş were not happy with Kaan’s walked back to the “dug out” and Mustafa Baydoğan tried to assist by pushing him, which earned him a yellow card, he continued to show dissent to the referee who had no option but to red card him.

It was an inspired substitution within minutes of coming on DENİZ KIBAR scored Esentepe third in the 69th minute Tuğra pass found the Esentepe forward on the right, marked by a defender, Deniz shrugged off the challenge and hit a fine shot pass goalkeeper Cenkay. 1-3

Maraş were not finished in the 77th minute following a Burak corner, AHMET DÖLEK hit a first time shot with the outside of his foot to beat Onur 2-3.

The match was becoming fractious with referee Osman showing plenty of yellow cards mostly to Maraş who were becoming very frustrated.

Esentepe sealed the match in the 90th minute following a İlyas corner that was headed across goal by Devran to Emre at the far post who did well to get in a header goalwards which look like goalkeeper Cenkay would save until DENİZ KIBAR got a slight touch to it to score. 2-4.

In injury time the game ended on sour note when an angry Mustafa Söyturk was given a straight red for throwing a punch at Serkan who did the same with both players deservedly red-carded. FULL TIME: 2-4.

SUMMING UP: Full marks to Esentepe Coach for staying faithful to his team a real shame about Mustafa Söyturk red card which took the gloss off the win. Esentepe back 4 were very solid and once again Emre Mutlu gave another all action performance. I would have given ‘Man of the Match” to Mustafa before his red card, he is young he will learn, so TUĞRA KILIÇ, who set up two goals and worked very hard in midfield was Esentepe best player.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Onur (gk): Mustafa, Şenol ©, Devran, Dursun: Kaan (Deniz 63), Salih (Mahmut 77), Emre, TUĞRA: Semih, Ege Can (İlyas 86).

Esentepe replacements not used: Tuğrul (gk), Nersin, Emek, Okan, Ismet, Eser, Şahin,.

MARAŞ TEAM: Cenkay (gk): Serkan, Ahmet Dölek (Gökan 84), Oğuz, Hasan, Ahmet Hellaç (Muzaffer 73), Anıjan (Mehmet Adil 73), Mehmet Ergün (Mehmet Can 46), EMRE ©, Burak, Emre Karaciğer (Mustafa Baydoğan)

RED CARDS: Mustafa Baydoğan, (63), Serkan (95) (Maras); Mustafa Söyturk (95), (Esentepe)

YELLOW CARDS : Ahmet Dole, Ahmet Hellaç, Anıjan, Mehmet Ergün, Emre Aysal, Burak, Goshen (Maraş) Şenol, Ege Can, Deniz (Esentepe).

Referee: Osman Özpasa -too lenient in the beginning then too frantic at the end!

Like this: Like Loading...