‘41 Women – 41 Lives’ Exhibition opened on 13th October 2022

“41 Women – 41 Lives’”…. Exhibition at the Sacakli Ev/Eaved House Nicosia from 13.10. to 15.10. at 13.00 hrs….

By Heidi Trautmann….

“41 Women – 41 Lives” … KÖDER/Kıbrıs Kadın Öyküler Derneği – Cyprus Women’s Stories Association lifted the veil to the public and presented the list of names of the women they have chosen to be presented in the coming second volume of the book HAYATIMIZA DEGER KATAN KADINLARIMIZ, ‘Women’, ‘who have added Value to our Lives’.

KÖDER/Kıbrıs Kadın Öyküler Derneği – Cyprus Women’s Stories Association – is an association that was established on 23 November 2020 and formed its board of directors on 02 March 2021. Their aim is to build a bridge between the past and the future, to introduce our “Women Who Add Value to Our Lives” to the younger generations and to ensure that they embrace our identity values. The past should not be forgotten. They do this with books, documentaries and exhibitions that tell the life stories of women.

The exhibition was prepared with much love and sensitivity, together with a photo some private items were displayed to allow a glimpse into the lives of each of the 41 women. It was very touching to see them all together, women of the elder generation.

The president of the association and some board members opened the exhibition and, while on a screen the photos and names were shown in a video, the guests of honour, our President Ersin Tatar and our Nicosia Mayor Mehmet Harmancı greeted the 41 chosen women and went through the exhibition with them, and I am sure that many memories were at those moments exchanged.

I finally want to thank KÖDER and its members for their decision to include me into the list of ‘41 Women – 41 Lives’, I feel very honoured. I can assure you that I have done my work with all my heart and will continue to do as long as I can.

