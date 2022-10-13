The Sreet Theater was on tour!

The ‘Street Theater’ was on tour around the island with ‘The Thing called Human’ ….



Girne Performance at the Dome Hotel on 10 Oct 2022…..

By Heidi Trautmann….

‘The Street makes you free’ says Yaşar Ersoy …. Yes, that is true, no walls, no borders, no limitations…., it is now the second year that the ‘Sokak Tiyatrosu/Street Theatre’ is on tour, this year twice in Nicosia, in Güzelyurt, Famagusta and finally in Girne.

A one-act play based on poems, citations by W. Shakespeare, Nazım Hikmet, Bertolt Brecht, Charles Bukoswki, Edmund Rostand and Can Yüzel, and accompanied by Hüsein Kırmızı with his composition and adaptation to the play, written and directed by Yaşar Ersoy and brought onto stage together with his colleagues and friends Erol Refikoğlu, Özgür Oktay, Döndü Özata, Umut Ersoy.

The Girne performance was made possible with the support of the team of the Dome Hotel and it was in memory of Bayram Karaman who had recently died. His son and grandchildren came to the performance with a present for peace in form of dozens of young olive trees. The public had free entrance to the play, the stage was erected on the wide terrace of the hotel next to the sea, which was so nicely prepared for the audience.

A touching performance, with the recital of poems and citations around The Thing called Human going up to the dark sky, words old as humanity itself, I think, so wonderfully played, and songs sung, some with desperation, sadness, others with humour and irony, among others the famous song by Kurt Weill and Berthold Brecht from the Threepenny Opera: ‘And the shark, it has teeth….’

In memory of this beautiful evening, I have selected some citations of the poets/writers mentioned:

“The problem with the world is that the intelligent people are full of doubts, while the stupid ones are full of confidence.”

― Charles Bukowski

“There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy”

Hamlet; I:5

― W. Shakespeare

“Sometimes it’s more important to be human, than to have good taste. ”

― Bertolt Brecht

“To live! like a tree alone and free,

To live! like a forest in brotherhood/sisterhood…”

― Nâzım Hikmet

“A pessimist is a man who tells the truth prematurely”.

―Edmond Rostand

“if….It is not that important to leave and go

if it didn’t leave gaps behind

that are impossible to fill”

―Can Yücel

Thank you so much for all you did for your audience, what you have been doing with your endless work all these years, decades, especially during the pandemic period. We are deep in your debt.

