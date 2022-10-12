Maraş Opening 2nd Anniversary Event

TRNC President Ersin Tatar attended the event held on the second anniversary of the partial opening of the public section of fenced-off area of Maraş in Gazi Mağusa. During the event President Tatar presented a small gift to the British citizen who visited Maraş first at 12:00 PM.

In a statement the President said: “The initiative of Greek Cypriot politicians is far from reality and incompatible with goodwill”. The President called on the leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Nikos Anastasiades, to put aside political propaganda and take a positive attitude towards discussing cooperation proposals that will benefit both the island and the region.

The President also commented on news reports, in the Greek Cypriot press, that Greek Cypriot officials would complain to the UN about irregular migration. Pointing out that the issue of irregular migration, which continues to be a global humanitarian tragedy and problem, continues to affect both this country and the Greek Cypriot side and therefore the whole island of Cyprus. President Tatar said that the Greek Cypriot leadership prefers political propaganda instead of cooperation.

The President repeated that he had made a comprehensive proposal to the Greek Cypriot leader, Nikos Anastasiades, on 8 July 2022, in order to tackle this global problem through cooperation. Stressing that this proposal envisages that a joint committee of the authorized institutions of the two sides should evaluate and cooperate on this issue for both humanitarian and other reasons. President Tatar said that the Greek Cypriot leadership has not yet given an official response to the proposal he made on July 8, which also included the issue of irregular migration.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office



