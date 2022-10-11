Narrow Win For Esentepe Youngsters.

By Richard Beale….

MEHMET ADA ARİKAN goal after 15 minutes was sufficient for Esentepe to record a narrow win in this hard and tough encounter.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 1 YALOVA SK U21 0.

Sunday October 9: AKSA A2 League 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

A second successive 1-0 home win, sandwiched in between 0-2 defeat against Baf Ülkü Yurdu last weekend, has moved Esentepe into 6th place a very satisfactory start to the season.

Like the previous 1-0 win over Girne Halk Evi, chances were at a premium, both defences dominating but it was still a very entertaining and interesting match.

I don’t know what it is with teams from Güzelyurt, it’s a fertile area with all the citrus being grown there, but Yalova were taller and physically stronger if some of their players were 21 and below then I am a Dutchman !.

The only goal game after 15 minutes through MEHMET ADA ARİKAN, as per the norm this sharp eyed observer missed it, fiddling with his camera!

Yalova only real chance came in the 36th minute when following a quick breakaway, a defence splitting ball allowed Mehmet Can with a sight on goal but Esentepe goalkeeper Barak was out quickly to block the shot.

Esentepe didn’t have many chances either a Dincer free kick in the 56th minute was headed against his own post by defender Kadir.

Other than a Mehmet Ada shot that went just wide in the 66th minute that was it for goal attempts as the midfield and defences cancelled each other out.

Esentepe strength is their defence another blank sheet where Hüseyin Akçal and Ahmet Gök are no thrills, no nonsense defenders, no faffing about give it the big biff !, they were ably backed up by defenders Atakan and Mehmet Beyazbayram.

Mehmet Ada Arıkan also worked tirelessly up front, all in a very good win for Esentepe and good warm up match to watch.

