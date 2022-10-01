Visits from Mayor Güngördü made for 1st October World Elderly Day

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made several visits to local residence due to 1st October World Elderly Day and was accompanied by the staff of the Second Spring Unit affiliated to the Social Affairs Branch of the municipality.

The elders who hosted Güngördü, expressed their satisfaction on his visit when he chatted with them and they were presented with flowers.

Güngördü, who also visited Dr.Ayten Berkalp who lives in Karaoğlanoğlu, and has written her name in the history of the Turkish Cypriot struggle, pioneering the establishment of women’s volleyball and basketball, athletics and rowing teams of Fenerbahçe Sports Club, and holding the title of the first female club president of Turkish Cypriot football club, Güngördü, thanked Berkalp once again for her contributions to society and wished her many more healthy days.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

