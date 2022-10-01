Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visits the Girne Fire Brigade 

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visited the Girne Fire Brigade during the Fire Brigade Week. Speaking during the visit, Güngördü said;

“Our firefighters, who are at the public’s service 24 hours a day, fulfil a great and important task. They protect our people and all living things against many natural disasters such as fire disasters, earthquakes and floods, and becomes a bulwark for them. However, firefighting is a profession that carries many risks and requires great responsibilities. The example of courage and determination that our firefighters, who tackle each task in the fastest way possible, especially forest fires, is highly appreciated by us.

On this Firefighters Day, I congratulate all our firefighters who strive for the peace and safety of all people and living things day and night and often with limited resources, and wish them success and to be kept safe, in their work.”

Source: (Turkish) Girne Municipality

