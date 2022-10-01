Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 30th September 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

It was a banging good rocking night at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe for Sumarts Karaoke on Friday 30th September 2022 with many of our regular karaoke singers plus new singers coming to take part in a great nights entertainment for all.

We had gorgeous food as always with mezes and chicken dishes and for me, Hati’s special chicken is without a doubt my favourite choice.

As I said it was a great nights entertainment for all with much dancing and singing with great songs in Turkish , Russian and English and we provided music for every song chosen!

Thank you to the lovely Hati as always for your kindness, warmth and hospitality in making everyone feel at home.

Finally thank you all for joining us and do please book you seat for the next time you want to join us, as it gets busy and we don’t want you to be disappointed.

Keep Singing

SUSIE Q XXX

Andy C Chris G Chris SY Chris Freddy Ken Linda and Mandy Martin Linda Hati

