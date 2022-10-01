October 1, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

It was a banging good rocking night at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe for Sumarts Karaoke on Friday 30th September 2022  with many of our regular karaoke singers plus new singers coming to take part in a great nights entertainment for all.

We had gorgeous food as always with mezes and chicken dishes and for me, Hati’s special chicken is without a doubt my favourite choice.

As I said it was a great nights entertainment for all with much dancing and singing with great songs in Turkish , Russian and English and we provided music for every song chosen!

Thank you to the lovely Hati as always for your kindness, warmth and hospitality in making everyone feel at home.

Finally thank you all for joining us and do please book you seat for the next time you want to join us, as it gets busy and we don’t want you to be disappointed.

Keep Singing

SUSIE Q XXX

Andy C
Chris G
Chris SY Chris
Freddy
Ken
Linda and Mandy
Martin
Linda
Hati
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

He aimed at wounded Adolf Hitler, but let him go

He aimed at wounded Adolf Hitler, but let him go

October 1, 2022
Sumarts 28th September Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 28th September Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

September 30, 2022

You may have missed

He aimed at wounded Adolf Hitler, but let him go

He aimed at wounded Adolf Hitler, but let him go

October 1, 2022
Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 30th September 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 30th September 2022

October 1, 2022
FM Ertuğruloğlu at Washington Near East Policy Institute Talks

FM Ertuğruloğlu at Washington Near East Policy Institute Talks

October 1, 2022
President Tatar Reacts to Weapons Training by GC Politicians

President Tatar Reacts to Weapons Training by GC Politicians

October 1, 2022
Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visits the Girne Fire Brigade 

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visits the Girne Fire Brigade 

October 1, 2022
Visits from Mayor Güngördü made for 1st October World Elderly Day

Visits from Mayor Güngördü made for 1st October World Elderly Day

October 1, 2022
%d bloggers like this: