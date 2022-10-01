October 1, 2022

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, attended a roundtable meeting held on the Cyprus issue at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, one of the respected think-tanks of the US.  Minister Ertuğruloğlu discussed various aspects of the Cyprus issue at the meeting, which was attended by members of diplomatic missions in Washington, representatives of the US Department of State, and Washington Institute researchers.

Explaining the benefits of the two-state solution on the island, Ertuğruloğlu also replied to questions.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

President Tatar Reacts to Weapons Training by GC Politicians

President Tatar Reacts to Weapons Training by GC Politicians

October 1, 2022
Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visits the Girne Fire Brigade 

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visits the Girne Fire Brigade 

October 1, 2022

You may have missed

FM Ertuğruloğlu at Washington Near East Policy Institute Talks

FM Ertuğruloğlu at Washington Near East Policy Institute Talks

October 1, 2022
President Tatar Reacts to Weapons Training by GC Politicians

President Tatar Reacts to Weapons Training by GC Politicians

October 1, 2022
Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visits the Girne Fire Brigade 

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visits the Girne Fire Brigade 

October 1, 2022
Visits from Mayor Güngördü made for 1st October World Elderly Day

Visits from Mayor Güngördü made for 1st October World Elderly Day

October 1, 2022
Girne  Municipality 5th Story Competition Award Ceremony 

Girne  Municipality 5th Story Competition Award Ceremony 

September 30, 2022
BRS News: Lobbying the UK Government to remove embargoes on the TRNC

BRS News: Lobbying the UK Government to remove embargoes on the TRNC

September 30, 2022
%d bloggers like this: