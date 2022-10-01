FM Ertuğruloğlu at Washington Near East Policy Institute Talks

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, attended a roundtable meeting held on the Cyprus issue at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, one of the respected think-tanks of the US. Minister Ertuğruloğlu discussed various aspects of the Cyprus issue at the meeting, which was attended by members of diplomatic missions in Washington, representatives of the US Department of State, and Washington Institute researchers.

Explaining the benefits of the two-state solution on the island, Ertuğruloğlu also replied to questions.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

