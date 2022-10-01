President Tatar Reacts to Weapons Training by GC Politicians

President Ersin Tatar reacted to the Greek Cypriot Ministers and MPs who received weapon training after the Greek Cypriot priests.

According to the statement of the TRNC Presidency, President Tatar observed that Greek Cypriot ministers and MPs conducting target practice after the Greek Cypriot priests serves nothing except to increase the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and is a new provocation.

Tatar noted that the images showing the Greek Cypriot Defence Minister Haralambos Petridis and MPs performing target practice during their visit to the headquarters of the Greek National Guard Army is also a reminder that the EOKA spirit and the dream of connecting the island to Greece still prevails on the Greek Cypriot side.

Stressing that the fact that the shooting practice took place right after the US lifted the arms embargo on South Cyprus was thought-provoking. Tatar said that the Turkish Cypriot side repeatedly warns that the Greek Cypriot Administration’s efforts to increase their armaments are provocative, do not serve peace, and will lead to tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. Furthermore,

Tatar said that the Turkish Cypriot side will not allow any aspirations that aim to wipe out the Turkish Cypriots.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

