TFR Talk at Sultan’s Restaurant in Catalköy

September 30, 2022

On our incoming mail we received news of a further social event held by The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) as shown under:

From Ralph Kratzer …TFR….

Message from our member Ove Craehn regarding the last meeting of TFR-members at Sultan´s restaurant in Catalköy:

“On Wednesday we had a meeting with a very interesting talk given by Caroline Houghton from her trip around Iran.

A total of 43 people were there. After the meeting, which was arranged by Beverly (our Deputy Chairperson), delicious hamburgers and chips were served out in the garden.

The next meeting will be as usual on Wednesday 28/9 between 15:00 – 17:00. Unfortunately, Bibbi and I cannot attend that day, but hope that everyone who comes will have a nice afternoon there.”

