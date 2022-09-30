September 30, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was another great night for Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy, on Wednesday 28th September 2022 and we were blessed again with many singers giving their all to make a great nights entertainment.

To make things even better we were served the best fish and chips with mushy peas or salad on the island along with excellent singing and dancing from those lovely people who joined us and Wednesday nights are always a good night for fun !

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet and their team for great service and food and for looking after us so well. 

Thank you also to you great people who came to enjoy the evening with us and for those that sang their hearts out..

Please remember to book your table for next week but as its always busy as we don’t want you to be disappointed

SUSIE Q XXXX 

 

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TFR Talk at Sultan’s Restaurant in Catalköy

TFR Talk at Sultan’s Restaurant in Catalköy

September 30, 2022
Kolan British Hospital Home Care Team Services

Kolan British Hospital Home Care Team Services

September 30, 2022

You may have missed

Sumarts 28th September Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 28th September Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

September 30, 2022
TFR Talk at Sultan’s Restaurant in Catalköy

TFR Talk at Sultan’s Restaurant in Catalköy

September 30, 2022
Kolan British Hospital Home Care Team Services

Kolan British Hospital Home Care Team Services

September 30, 2022
Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu made evaluations to Anadolu Agency

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu made evaluations to Anadolu Agency

September 29, 2022
TFR Members enjoyed a Sunset Cruise

TFR Members enjoyed a Sunset Cruise

September 29, 2022
Türkiye NSC invited all countries to recognize the TRNC

Türkiye NSC invited all countries to recognize the TRNC

September 29, 2022
%d bloggers like this: