BRS News: Lobbying the UK Government to remove embargoes on the TRNC

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 30th September 2022.

On the 16 August I circulated a news item regarding the lobbying of the UK Government in relation to the removal of the embargoes in place on the TRNC. and given the response of the survey we subsequently carried out we know we have a mandate to proceed.

As a few weeks have elapsed I felt it was a good idea to provide all of our members with an update.

Firstly I would like to state, that despite reservations expressed by some members, what we are trying to achieve is not in any way political. This campaign is purely for humanitarian reasons, we are not aligned to any TRNC governmental ideology nor are we advocating any particular future resolution, but we are seeking to ‘End the Isolation’ of the TRNC by hoping to persuade the UK government to listen to reason. Ultimately this will benefit ALL inhabitants of the TRNC, and hopefully improve living standards.

We have met with various groups, both in the TRNC and from the UK to seek their advice and experiences of attempting similar lobbying efforts. It is apparent that what we thought would be something we could complete within weeks is realistically going to take longer. But suffice to say that those individuals engaged on this project are not being taken from their day to day roles within the BRS.

It should also be mentioned that there will be costs to complete this project but these costs will be met by private sponsors and not by using BRS funds OR from the TRNC government.

We have recognised that our primary goal is to make ALL UK citizens aware of what we are doing, not just our members, so we will be enlisting the help of newspapers, online magazines, social media and TV stations to announce the ‘End the Isolation’ campaign. We will be announcing a launch date and at the same time announcing the locations of the petition documents for people to sign, as well as pre-prepared letters which can be signed and sent to the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly and members MPs. Given the current state of the post here, we will be offering to use a courier company to ship all of the documents to the UK for onward transmission.

The documents can also be emailed, and we will be providing the relevant addresses for members to send personally if they wish. We are also planning to use technology to allow interested parties to send a standardised email direct to certain locations very simply.

All of the above information together with the letter and petition contents will be circulated immediately following the press launch of the campaign.

In Stephen Day’s last column in Cyprus Today he provided an email address which we set up specifically for non – BRS members to use to contact us if they wished to receive further information or wished, in some way to help. We have already received replies and offers of assistance and should you know anyone who is also interested in supporting the campaign the email address is LobbyingBRS@gmail.com.

I will provide further updates when necessary

Thank you

Peter Wilkins

BRS President

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

