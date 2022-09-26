Trevors Tips for October 2022

By Trevor Hughes…

Temporary Residence

Well would you believe it? There is now an avalanche of Government health insurance approvals for temporary residence applications?

Would it be anything to do with the fact that making people wait weeks on end for clearance, and a price increase has now been approved?

Overdue Residence Renewals

For overstaying your welcome here, the fine is now 456.23 TL per day!!

If your late renewal runs to a total of 30 days in any one month, your fine will add up to 650 pounds sterling for each and every month you have not complied:

Temporary Residence Late Applications

There are still a number of people here, that are convinced the over 60s expats do not need to apply for temporary residence, and this allowance rule is still in operation until 2023. This is completely untrue! All expats here without a work permit, or permanent residence, must make an application for temporary residence without exception!

One such person, after reading a consultancy circulation and following their post, were convinced they were living legally here, following their statement and are now faced with a massive fine totaling many thousands of English pounds, as a result.

Luckily for them there is an amnesty in the next couple of weeks, allowing them to make a successful application without penalty.

Fortunately for them they came to Alsancak Bank to seek guidance from the insurance part of the bank and received accurate information which was checked out by their legal representative concerning the accuracy of their forth coming application, and will be asking us to process their application during the amnesty.

We were speaking to a lady the other day and started their residency application. A problem occurred because the system reported her not being in the Country and the police were of no help, including the police in Lefkoşa. We went through a number of spelling permutations and because her name was not straight forward the spelling of her name was imputed incorrectly.

We spelt her name in a number of ways and finally came up with a matching spelling for the computer to recognize. Bingo, we got her application through for an appointment with the police station.

Muhtar Letters

There are a number of Muhtars who, for a matter of a few weeks, will not be undertaking their normal duties. This is because of pending elections.

One of their duties as a Mukhtar includes issuing a Mukhtar letter for anything, including residence applications and passport renewals (which must accompany your old passport for renewal, confirming your address here)! Without and official letter and duly rubber stamped, your passport will be returned to you without being processed.

With effect from 26th September their decision has been reversed and are now back to norma workingl!!

TRNC Driving Licenses

We used to use the tax office in Guzelyurt for several things, one of those things being TRNC driving license renewals.

Well now, alas, this facility no longer exists. You will now be faced with the frightening experience of having to go to one of the tax offices in either Girne or Lefkoşa or Famagusta (if you happen to live that way).

You can of course use the new/renewal application procedure with Capital Insurance avoiding the exasperating and frustrating procedure, their fee for this service is one of the cheapest around. Call Trevor on 0533 844 3403.

Winter Opening Hours

Official Government office hours switched to their “winter” schedule on Monday, September 19th.

Accordingly, working hours will be 8am to 12.30pm and 1pm-4.15pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and 8.am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 5.30pm on Thursdays.



Best wishes

Trevor Hughes

