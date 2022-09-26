20th International North Cyprus Music Festival on 25th September

Featuring Soprano, Demetra George Mustafaoğlu and the Nicosia Municipal Orchestra,

By Heidi Trautmann…

It was the second concert of our beloved music festival in Bellapais, a joyful concert with the soprano Demetra George Mustafaoglu and the Nicosia Municipal Orchestra under the musical direction of Oskay Hoca. They made us the present of a musical bouquet, arias and songs we have known in our younger years.

Yes, it was a joyful evening and I could see the members of the orchestra enjoying the evening just as we did in the audience. Demetra is a most talented entertainer, she has a great stage presence as we know from her previous concerts, her previous shows based on opera and musicals, or for example for Halloween …. They remain unforgotten.

The concert came in three parts and for each part she wore a different gown, specially designed for her and underlining her beauty. Demetra introduced the programme herself, thus establishing personal contact with the audience, and towards the end of the evening she invited the audience to sing along with her two beautiful local songs of which I include the Youtube version, it was very touching.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMMlod8nUOc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-Mb2xR-YOs

Friends and fans rushed to the stage at the end of the concert and brought her flowers and reached out their hands to thank her…. and there Demetra became Debbie again, the country girl, as she told me one day, she will always be, the music and life- and fun-loving girl, as she sat down at the rim of the stage to be close to the people.

