President Tatar meets UN Secretary-General Guterres in New York

President Ersin Tatar, who is in New York for the 77th United Nations General Assembly meetings, met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at 19.45 (TRNC Time) on Saturday 24th September.

The President expressed his gratitude to the Secretary-General for facilitating the conveying of the six cooperation proposals of the Turkish Cypriot side to the Greek Cypriot side and asked him to monitor the matter and encourage the Greek Cypriot side to implement these proposals which will be beneficial to both sides.

President Tatar emphasized that the most important development that made a mark at the 77th UN General Assembly is the call made by the President of the Republic of Türkiye for the international community to formally recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The President underlined that it is a right for our sovereign equal State to be recognized in the international arena, adding that the Turkish Cypriot People will continue the struggle together with Motherland Türkiye, for the realization of this right. Stating that the inhumane isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people should be lifted as soon as possible, the President also asked the Secretary-General to take an initiative on this issue.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

