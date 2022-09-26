FM Ertuğruloğlu meets ECO Secretary General Noziri

September 26, 2022

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, held a meeting with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Khusrav Noziri, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

At the meeting, where the Undersecretary of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kemal Köprülü, the TRNC Washington Representative, Mustafa Lakadamyalı and the Third Secretary, Seval Gökeri, were present, the relations between the TRNC and the Economic Cooperation Organisation of which the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is an observer member, were discussed and the activities and cooperation issues envisaged in the coming period were considered.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu informed General Norizi in detail about the Cyprus issue. He explained the new position of the Turkish Cypriot side, which has been put forward recently.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

