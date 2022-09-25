Susie’s Quiz results for 22nd September at the Diiva Restaurant

September 25, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was another fun packed night for Susie’s Quiz at Divva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 22nd September with lots of teams taking part.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, A Tabletop, Danger Zone, A Music Round, The Letter Round which this week was Walt Disney, Nominate and Bump!

We also played guess the body part game too which was just hilarious with people wearing lots of sticky labels which was great to see and great fun with lots of laughter.

The results were: 

  • 1st         Tyke That
  • 2nd        Lorna
  • 3rd         Shebells 2
  • 4th         Dunne N Dusted
  • 5th         Fork  Handles
  • 6th         Anglo  Swedes
  • 7th         Geoff
  • 8th         Socialites
  • 9th         Shebells
  • 10th      Odd  Man  Out
  • 11th      The Altmans
  • And the famous lemon went to Moonraker!

A very big thank you  to Ali Raza and his team for all their hard work and Clarisse who is always there helping and supporting us.

Finally thank you to all the Quizzers for joining us, we have so much fun with you and it’s a pleasure having you with us

Our Quizzes are at Diiva Restaurant every Thursdays at  7 30pm, and are the best quiz on the island .. Everyone is welcome to join us but please book your table early  as our events are in great demand and we don’t want you to be disappointed.

Keep Smiling, Keep Quizzing and Shut Ya Gob!

Susie  Q Xxxx

