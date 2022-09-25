Susie’s Quiz results for 22nd September at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was another fun packed night for Susie’s Quiz at Divva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 22nd September with lots of teams taking part.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, A Tabletop, Danger Zone, A Music Round, The Letter Round which this week was Walt Disney, Nominate and Bump!

We also played guess the body part game too which was just hilarious with people wearing lots of sticky labels which was great to see and great fun with lots of laughter.

The results were:

1st Tyke That

2nd Lorna

3rd Shebells 2

4th Dunne N Dusted

5th Fork Handles

6th Anglo Swedes

7th Geoff

8th Socialites

9th Shebells

10th Odd Man Out

11th The Altmans

And the famous lemon went to Moonraker!

A very big thank you to Ali Raza and his team for all their hard work and Clarisse who is always there helping and supporting us.

Finally thank you to all the Quizzers for joining us, we have so much fun with you and it’s a pleasure having you with us

Our Quizzes are at Diiva Restaurant every Thursdays at 7 30pm, and are the best quiz on the island .. Everyone is welcome to join us but please book your table early as our events are in great demand and we don’t want you to be disappointed.

Keep Smiling, Keep Quizzing and Shut Ya Gob!

Susie Q Xxxx

