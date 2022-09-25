President Tatar: “The clock can no longer be turned back in Cyprus”

President Ersin Tatar held a press conference where he evaluates his visit to New York

“There is a need for the Cyprus issue to be referred back to the Security Council if the Greek Cypriot Side is not going to attribute any consideration to the realities of Cyprus because they find themselves in a superior position.”

President Ersin Tatar has held a press conference at the Türkevi (Turkish House) in New York where he evaluated his meeting with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the historic developments during his six-day visit to the US for the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

President Tatar stated his meeting with the UN Secretary-General was positive and constructive and said that there is hardly any common ground that exists between the sides in order to commence a new formal negotiations, and it is now the time for the Cyprus issue to be referred back to the UN Security Council.

Expressing his gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Türkiye for supporting the TRNC in its historic struggle, President Tatar said: “In particular the call to the international community at the UN General Assembly for the formal recognition of the TRNC by President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is a historic mark and a turning point.”

President Tatar said he had stated to the UN Secretary-General during their meeting that there can no longer be a federal structure on the island, that all negotiation processes on this basis have been exhausted, and that any new negotiation process should be held on the basis of two States, under equal rights.

President Tatar stated that he and his delegation reiterated to the Secretary-General the proposal of the Turkish Cypriot Side, relating to the two States to cooperate and to carry out joint studies on the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbon wealth, transition to green energy and energy field, sharing of water resources, the clearing of landmines and the prevention of irregular migration.

Stating, they informed the Secretary-General that if common ground cannot be found with the Greek Cypriot Side in the near future, it may become necessary for the Secretary-General to present a relevant report to the UN Security Council, President Tatar added: “The resolutions passed by the Security Council 50 years ago and parameters have tied the hands of the UN Secretary-General in all the processes in the protracted Cyprus issue. Remaining restricted within the limits of these resolutions forever will perpetuate the status quo and keep the Cyprus issue locked indefinitely.

The President added they also conveyed to the Secretary-General that the UN should take steps to recognise Northern Cyprus, similar to the steps they took with Southern Cyprus, emphasising: “A new policy is being followed in Cyprus. Our new policy now is based on sovereign equality and equal international rights and status.”

President Tatar said that the two Sides in Cyprus are continuing to hold meetings despite the point reached, adding: “We are continuing to hold constructive meetings with the Greek Cypriot Side through the work of technical committees across 12 different areas. The purpose of these committees is to ensure the continuation of life in Cyprus and to contribute to developments that will benefit both Peoples.”

“The clock can no longer be turned back in Cyprus”

Calling upon the international community not to contradict itself, President Tatar said: “You talk about human rights, international conventions and UN declarations, but for decades you have been and still are spectators to the inhumane isolation and embargoes that are being enforced on the Turkish Cypriot People. This is no less than persecution of the Turkish Cypriot people — as stated at the UN General Assembly by the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It is high time to put an end to this persecution and to take effective steps to end the isolation and embargoes on our people. It is time to accept the reality of the TRNC, because the clock can no longer be turned back in Cyprus. There have been two separate States with their own apparatus, organs and institutions, for 60 years. This is the way to sustainable peace and stability in the island and the region.”

Pointing out that the guarantee of Türkiye and the physical presence of Turkish forces on the island are indispensable for Turkish Cypriots, President Tatar added: “The Greek Cypriot Side wishes to sever our ties with Motherland Türkiye by dragging us into a federal structure with a supposedly permanent arrangement and make us a minority at risk of assimilation over a period of time.”

President Tatar stated that “there is a need for the Cyprus issue to be referred back to the Security Council if the Greek Cypriot Side is not going to attribute any consideration to the realities of Cyprus because they find themselves in a superior position”, adding: “We, as the Turkish Cypriot Side, have adopted this policy because it is no longer possible for the clock to be turned back. We will neither discuss a federation nor go back to the dark pre-1974 days.”

Stating that the objective of the other side is to spread their authority over the Turkish Cypriots and make the island of Cyprus a Greek-dominated island, President Tatar pointed out that if there is to be a permanent and successful agreement in Cyprus, it must be between equals.

In reference to the atrocities and massacres inflicted on the Turkish Cypriot people by the Greek-Greek Cypriot duo, the President warned of the dangers facing the Turkish Cypriot People if the conditions were created that paved the way to a return to pre-1974 period. President Tatar noted that they had held consultations on all of these issues with the highest authorities in Türkiye, adding that “this is why we have arrived at this new policy, because it provides sustainable peace and stability, and it is the most reasonable and realistic solution for both Sides”. He said for 60 years, this issue has still not been resolved. This means that there is a mistake somewhere, and that is the victimisation of the Turkish Cypriot People which needs to be resolved.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

Like this: Like Loading...