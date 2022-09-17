President Tatar attended 4th International Vounous Terracotta Symposium

“Our hope is to develop these beautiful works as an open-air museum in the coming period”

President Ersin Tatar stated that they were exploring the rediscovery of a 5,000-year-old history with the team under the leadership of Rauf Ersenal, artists and Çatalköy Municipality employees at the Vounous Terracotta Symposium. President Tatar pointed out that our island is one of the most beautiful islands of the Mediterranean basin with its history and cultural richness.

Congratulating those who contributed to the preparation of this event, which serves the country’s tourism, President Tatar wished that these beautiful works to be developed as an open-air museum in the coming period.



In the event, which also included shows in accordance with the historical period and texture, President Tatar visited workshops in the village of Vounous and received information about terracotta pieces and met with the artists.

Source: Presidency Of The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus

