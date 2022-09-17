September 17, 2022

“Our hope is to develop these beautiful works as an open-air museum in the coming period”

President Ersin Tatar stated that they were exploring the rediscovery of a 5,000-year-old history with the team under the leadership of Rauf Ersenal, artists and Çatalköy Municipality employees at the Vounous Terracotta Symposium. President Tatar pointed out that our island is one of the most beautiful islands of the Mediterranean basin with its history and cultural richness.

Congratulating those who contributed to the preparation of this event, which serves the country’s tourism, President Tatar wished that these beautiful works to be developed as an open-air museum in the coming period.
 
In the event, which also included shows in accordance with the historical period and texture, President Tatar visited workshops in the village of Vounous and received information about terracotta pieces and met with the artists.

Source: Presidency Of The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

BRS News: Blood request – Blood donation required

BRS News: Blood request – Blood donation required

September 17, 2022
President Tatar and First Lady Sibel Tatar attend Tourism and Economy Workshop

President Tatar and First Lady Sibel Tatar attend Tourism and Economy Workshop

September 17, 2022

You may have missed

President Tatar attended 4th International Vounous Terracotta Symposium

President Tatar attended 4th International Vounous Terracotta Symposium

September 17, 2022
BRS News: Blood request – Blood donation required

BRS News: Blood request – Blood donation required

September 17, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 15th September at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 15th September at the Diiva Restaurant

September 17, 2022
President Tatar and First Lady Sibel Tatar attend Tourism and Economy Workshop

President Tatar and First Lady Sibel Tatar attend Tourism and Economy Workshop

September 17, 2022
The law changes regarding where to wear masks

The law changes regarding where to wear masks

September 16, 2022
Winter working hours start at public offices on Monday 19th September

Winter working hours start at public offices on Monday 19th September

September 16, 2022
%d bloggers like this: