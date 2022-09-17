BRS News: Blood request – Blood donation required

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 17th September 2022.

Blood request – Blood donation required

ORH Positive Blood donations are urgently required for Norman Bennett currently receiving treatment and requiring a transfusion at the State Hospital in Lefkosa, for which 4 units of blood are required. If you are able to donate at this time please go to the State Hospital in Lefkosa. Please state that the donation is for Norman Bennett.

O+ & O- are compatible.

TRNC health guidelines state that donors can be up to 67yrs for first-time blood donation and 68yrs for regular donors.

If you are not currently in the TRNC please forward to any friends or family who may be able to assist.

