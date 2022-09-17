Susie’s Quiz results for 15th September at the Diiva Restaurant

September 17, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

Yet again we had a packed house for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 15th September 2022 where we had lovely food in a fantastic atmosphere and with lots of new faces.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which this week was fruit n veg, A Table Top, Danger Zone, Music Round, Bump and Nominate!!! Well done to my Martin for beating everybody with the music link this week!!! It was MOTOWN !!

The results were ,

  • 1st             Tyke That                 
  • 2nd           Fork Handles
  • 3rd           Heres Johnny         
  • 4th           Geoff                               
  • 5th           Socialites                 
  • 6th           The Fab Four         
  • 7th           North and South         
  • 8th           Odd  Man Out         
  • 9th           Anglo Swedes             
  • 10th         Marie  Supremes               
  • And the Famous losing lemon went to The Altmans.   

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for the wonderful food and your great service and not forgetting Clarisse as always for your continued help. 

Finally a big thank you to all you quizzers who joined us at the BEST quiz on the island and we have a quiz at Diiva every Thursday starting at 7 30pm so please book your table with Ali or me to avoid disappointment as our quizzes are very very busy.

See You All Next Week 

Susie  Q Xxxx.

Martin and Sue

