Susie’s Quiz results for 15th September at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

Yet again we had a packed house for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 15th September 2022 where we had lovely food in a fantastic atmosphere and with lots of new faces.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which this week was fruit n veg, A Table Top, Danger Zone, Music Round, Bump and Nominate!!! Well done to my Martin for beating everybody with the music link this week!!! It was MOTOWN !!

The results were ,

st Tyke That Tyke That

2nd Fork Handles

3rd Heres Johnny

4th Geoff

5th Socialites

6th The Fab Four

7th North and South

8th Odd Man Out

9th Anglo Swedes

10th Marie Supremes

And the Famous losing lemon went to The Altmans.

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for the wonderful food and your great service and not forgetting Clarisse as always for your continued help.

Finally a big thank you to all you quizzers who joined us at the BEST quiz on the island and we have a quiz at Diiva every Thursday starting at 7 30pm so please book your table with Ali or me to avoid disappointment as our quizzes are very very busy.

See You All Next Week

Susie Q Xxxx.

2nd Fork Handle 3rd Heres Johnny 4th Geoff 5th The Socialites 6th The Fab Four 7th North and South 8th The Odd Man Out 9th Anglo Swedes The Altmans with the Lemon Martin and Sue

Like this: Like Loading...