UBP and CTP MPs attended PACE Committee meetings

National Unity Party (UBP) MPs Özdemir Berova and Republican Turkish Party (CTP) MPs Armağan Candan attended the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Political Affairs and Democracy Committee meeting in Paris, the capital of France, on 12-13 September.

According to the written statement issued by the TRNC Assembly, Deputies Berova and Candan also held a series of bilateral meetings with Parliamentarians from different countries on the sidelines of the PACE meetings.

The conflict in Ukraine as well as Turkish-Greek relations, the political developments in the Balkans, the peace processes in Syria and Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus issue were discussed during the committee meetings.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

