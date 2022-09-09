Stephen Day remembers Margaret Sheard with respect and admiration

Readers mail….

From Stephen Day….

Dear Chris.

I write to offer you my most sincere condolences for your sad loss.

Margaret Sheard was not only talented and a major contributor to TRNC life, but she was also a lovely person. Her contribution to the BRS alone was living proof of that. She was also brave, especially in adversity, as you know only too well.

I also wish to express my admiration for the way you supported her in her hour of need and your unstinting efforts, throughout it all, to your joint venture with Margaret, namely this CyprusScene online newspaper.

You have my very best wishes and deepest respect. The whole expatriate community has every reason to be thankful for Margaret’s life. I am sure they are.

Best wishes Chris.

Stephen

