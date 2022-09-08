Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 2nd September 2022

September 8, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

We had another lovely night for Sumarts Karaoke at Hatis Cafe in Esentepe on Friday the 2nd of September 2022 with some wonderful singing by those who helped us make another great night of entertainment for all

Thank you, Hati for the wonderful mezes and mouth-watering chicken dishes which you served in the warm atmosphere of your café with its wonderful service.

For those Karaoke singers or those just wishing to enjoy the night’s entertainment, please pre-book your food and table for next Friday night’s Karaoke and any every Friday at 8.00 pm you wish to come too!

Thank you all again for joining us and for the wonderful singing.

Susie Q Xxx

