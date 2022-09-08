The Black Olive Newsletter 5th September 2022
Readers mail ….
From Vicki Karaca at the Black Olive Cafe …..
Hello everyone,
I hope you are all well and here are a few dates for your diaries
Wednesday 14th September at 3.00 pm
- 112 Afternoon Tea.
Sunday 18th September at 7.00 pm
- Black Olive Sunday Roast.
Friday 23rd September at 7.00 pm
- Alternative Quiz …The Quiz fun quiz with a difference.
Monday 26th September
- RBL Afternoon Tea and more information to follow
Thursday 29th September at 7.00 pm
- Girls do you just wanna have fun then come to the Ladies Night, opening of Pink October in aid of Tulips.
- The fabulous Katie B will be here to entertain you and we will have with a super Spanish themed tabletop buffet.
Kind regards
Vicki xx