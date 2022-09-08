September 8, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Vicki Karaca at the Black Olive Cafe …..

Hello everyone,

I hope you are all well and here are a few dates for your diaries 

Wednesday 14th September at 3.00 pm

  • 112 Afternoon Tea.

Sunday 18th September at 7.00 pm

  • Black Olive Sunday Roast.

Friday 23rd September at 7.00 pm 

  • Alternative Quiz …The Quiz fun quiz with a difference.

Monday 26th September 

  • RBL Afternoon Tea and more information to follow

Thursday 29th September at 7.00 pm

  • Girls do you just wanna have fun then come to the Ladies Night, opening of Pink October in aid of Tulips.
  • The fabulous Katie B will be here to entertain you and we will have with a super Spanish themed tabletop buffet. 

Kind regards

Vicki xx

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 2nd September 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 2nd September 2022

September 8, 2022
Abba Platinum at Girne Amphitheatre on September 17th 2022

Abba Platinum at Girne Amphitheatre on September 17th 2022

September 2, 2022

You may have missed

18th Cyprus Theatre Festival 02-23 September 2022

18th Cyprus Theatre Festival 02-23 September 2022

September 8, 2022
Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 2nd September 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 2nd September 2022

September 8, 2022
The Black Olive Newsletter 5th September 2022

The Black Olive Newsletter 5th September 2022

September 8, 2022
Mikhail Gorbachev. A controversial political figure of his time

Mikhail Gorbachev. A controversial political figure of his time

September 8, 2022
WARNING: Striped Eel Catfish reported in Cypriot waters

WARNING: Striped Eel Catfish reported in Cypriot waters

September 7, 2022
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 236 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 236 has arrived

September 6, 2022
%d bloggers like this: