The Black Olive Newsletter 5th September 2022

Readers mail ….

From Vicki Karaca at the Black Olive Cafe …..

Hello everyone,

I hope you are all well and here are a few dates for your diaries

Wednesday 14th September at 3.00 pm

112 Afternoon Tea.

Sunday 18th September at 7.00 pm

Black Olive Sunday Roast.

Friday 23rd September at 7.00 pm

Alternative Quiz …The Quiz fun quiz with a difference.

Monday 26th September

RBL Afternoon Tea and more information to follow

Thursday 29th September at 7.00 pm

Girls do you just wanna have fun then come to the Ladies Night, opening of Pink October in aid of Tulips.

The fabulous Katie B will be here to entertain you and we will have with a super Spanish themed tabletop buffet.

Kind regards

Vicki xx

