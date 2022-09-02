Nicosia Turkish Municipality Sharing Kitchen

It’s important to know what is happening in the city, town, or village we live in, and at CyprusScene we receive news from Girne Municipality which we have translated and then publish for our reader’s information.

Of course, we need a broader picture of what’s happening in the TRNC and we went to Lefkosa Mayor, Mehmet Harmanci Facebook page and found some very interesting information about how the municipality is trying to combat social deprivation and other issues and here is one example.

“The Sharing Kitchen, which we put into service for the first time in our country by saying “One of us is full, one of us will not be hungry”, is one of the most concrete and important examples of sharing, cooperation, and solidarity both in Nicosia and in our country.

Wanting to get information about the Sharing Kitchen, we conveyed information to Dr. Süleyman Ulaçay about the way our kitchen works.

In addition to municipal services, we, as Nicosia Turkish Municipality, always take responsibility in the field of combating social deprivation.”

Source: Mehmet Harmanci Facebook page

