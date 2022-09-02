Fikri Ataoğlu at promotional night for TRNC National Football Teams

For followers of sport in the TRNC, there was an interesting posting on Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu Facebook page as under:

“We attended the promotion night of the jerseys of the TRNC National Football Teams for the 2022-2023 season.

The history of Turkish Cypriot Football is one of the biggest organisational structures of our country since the years of struggle.

Football clubs were established for the socialization of young people in almost every village, every town, and every city in our country to meet on a common ground in the digitalized world and continue their work in line with a single goal, it is very important for the development of the country’s football”

Source: Fikri Ataoğlu Facebook page

