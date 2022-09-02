Abba Platinum at Girne Amphitheatre on September 17th 2022
Readers mail….
From Laurence Floyd….
Hi everyone
Tickets for the show are now available at all the outlets listed on the attached poster below
Memzee from Bristol has been confirmed as the support act, and will be entertaining you from 7.30pm with a mix of Soul, Motown, Reggae and rock n’ roll.
Memzee is a vocal coach, with an amazing voice, so well worth arriving in time to experience
Wine, Beer and soft drinks will be available on the night, together with snacks. We are trying to arrange for some hot food, kebabs style, but are awaiting a decision from the Beledye…. I will advise once I have more details
Best regards
Laurence