September 2, 2022

Readers mail….
From Laurence Floyd….

Hi everyone

Tickets for the show are now available at all the outlets listed on the attached poster below

Memzee from Bristol has been confirmed as the support act, and will be entertaining you from 7.30pm with a mix of Soul, Motown, Reggae and rock n’ roll.

Memzee is a vocal coach, with an amazing voice, so well worth arriving in time to experience

Wine, Beer and soft drinks will be available on the night, together with snacks. We are trying to arrange for some hot food, kebabs style, but are awaiting a decision from the Beledye…. I will advise once I have more details

Best regards

Laurence

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Esentepe Goal Drought Goes On And On

Esentepe Goal Drought Goes On And On

September 2, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 1st September at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 1st September at the Diiva Restaurant

September 2, 2022

You may have missed

Nicosia Turkish Municipality Sharing Kitchen

Nicosia Turkish Municipality Sharing Kitchen

September 2, 2022
Fikri Ataoğlu at promotional night for TRNC National Football Teams

Fikri Ataoğlu at promotional night for TRNC National Football Teams

September 2, 2022
Abba Platinum at Girne Amphitheatre on September 17th 2022

Abba Platinum at Girne Amphitheatre on September 17th 2022

September 2, 2022
Esentepe Goal Drought Goes On And On

Esentepe Goal Drought Goes On And On

September 2, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 1st September at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 1st September at the Diiva Restaurant

September 2, 2022
Children meet ‘Kırpık’ from Sesame Street

Children meet ‘Kırpık’ from Sesame Street

September 1, 2022
%d bloggers like this: