Susie’s Quiz results for 1st September at the Diiva Restaurant

September 2, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

We had another amazing banging good night at the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe for Susie’s Quiz on the 1st of September 2022 with lots of fun and laughter.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice,  Danger Zone, A Tabletop, The Letter Round which this week was breakfast cereals, Music Round, Bump, and Nominate. 

The results were:

  • 1st                Geoff
  • 2nd             Tyke That
  • 3rd              Dunne N Dusted
  • 4th               Socialites
  • 5th              Shebells
  • 6th              Heres Johnny
  • 7th              Lews Crew
  • And the Famous Lemon went to the 3 Amigos.

Thank you to both  Kate and Julie for your support tonight in helping with the quiz and also a big thank you to Ali and his team as they are always there serving excellent food and in a great atmosphere

Thank you all for joining us and making our quiz nights so much fun so do keep quizzing and be sure to book your table for next week to avoid disappointment as this event is very popular. 

Susie Q Xxxx 

2nd Tyke That
3rd Dunne and Dusted
4th The Socialites
5th The Shebells
6th Heres Johnny
7th Lews Crew
3 Amigos with their Lemon

 

