Susie’s Quiz results for 1st September at the Diiva Restaurant

We had another amazing banging good night at the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe for Susie’s Quiz on the 1st of September 2022 with lots of fun and laughter.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, A Tabletop, The Letter Round which this week was breakfast cereals, Music Round, Bump, and Nominate.

The results were:

1 st Geoff

2nd Tyke That

3rd Dunne N Dusted

4th Socialites

5th Shebells

6th Heres Johnny

7th Lews Crew

And the Famous Lemon went to the 3 Amigos.

Thank you to both Kate and Julie for your support tonight in helping with the quiz and also a big thank you to Ali and his team as they are always there serving excellent food and in a great atmosphere

Thank you all for joining us and making our quiz nights so much fun so do keep quizzing and be sure to book your table for next week to avoid disappointment as this event is very popular.

Susie Q Xxxx

