Susie’s Quiz results for 1st September at the Diiva Restaurant
Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….
Hello Readers,
We had another amazing banging good night at the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe for Susie’s Quiz on the 1st of September 2022 with lots of fun and laughter.
The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, A Tabletop, The Letter Round which this week was breakfast cereals, Music Round, Bump, and Nominate.
The results were:
- 1st Geoff
- 2nd Tyke That
- 3rd Dunne N Dusted
- 4th Socialites
- 5th Shebells
- 6th Heres Johnny
- 7th Lews Crew
- And the Famous Lemon went to the 3 Amigos.
Thank you to both Kate and Julie for your support tonight in helping with the quiz and also a big thank you to Ali and his team as they are always there serving excellent food and in a great atmosphere
Thank you all for joining us and making our quiz nights so much fun so do keep quizzing and be sure to book your table for next week to avoid disappointment as this event is very popular.
Susie Q Xxxx