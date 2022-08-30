August 30, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

We had a great night for Sumarts Karaoke at Hatis Cafe, Esentepe on Friday 26th of August. 2022 with so many people joining in and singing their hearts out. 

We were spoilt rotten by Hati who served wonderful chicken shish with mezes and her special chicken dish and the service was wonderful and the atmosphere in her café was lovely.

Thank you all for joining us and the excellent singers who entertained us and not forgetting Hati for her hospitality and she is just a wonderful host who works so hard to ensure we enjoy our night with her.

Don’t forget we have a Karaoke at Hatis Café every Friday starting at 8.00 pm and as demand for seats is high, please pre-book your food and seats in advance to avoid disappointment.

Keep Singing….

Susie Q Xxxx….

