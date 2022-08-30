August 30, 2022

Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual, a specialty club on social awareness, education, and culture and the only cyber-Lions Club of the island of Cyprus, will introduce the Lions Quest – the Social and Emotional Learning Program in a virtual meeting on September 5, 2022.

The meeting will occur at 8:00 pm Cyprus time via Zoom, a video teleconferencing application.

The virtual talk, which will be held jointly with the Lions and Leo Clubs in the Undistricted area of Cyprus, will host the Lions Quest Europe Coordinator PDG Nilgün Erdem Niord and Turkish Lions Foundation Lions Quest Instructors.

*Lions Clubs around the world have supported the Lions Quest program since its inception due to its comprehensive, universal, and protective nature. In 2002, the International Lions Clubs Foundation (LCIF) bought the patent rights and started to spread it as a social responsibility project. Today, it is implemented in 107 countries of the world with the support of Lions clubs in 48 languages.

The history of Lions Quest, which is implemented in both communities of the island of Cyprus, dates back to the mid-1990s in the government-controlled areas of the Republic of Cyprus. LQ – SEL, on the other hand, was able to reach the Turkish Cypriot Community in 2021 with the special permission that Fikret Şendil was able to obtain from LCIF.

It is stated that the virtual meeting where general information about Lions Quest would be shared is open to teachers who are interested in social and emotional life skills.

To participate, sign in as follows:

Meeting ID: 81951441796

Passcode: lionsquest

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Güngördü: Made important announcements about gender equality

Güngördü: Made important announcements about gender equality

August 15, 2022
Girne Municipality hosts international gender equality conference

Girne Municipality hosts international gender equality conference

August 12, 2022

You may have missed

The 14th traditional “Ozanköy Molasses Festival” has ended

The 14th traditional “Ozanköy Molasses Festival” has ended

August 30, 2022
An unregistered, illegal business was sealed and shut in Girne

An unregistered, illegal business was sealed and shut in Girne

August 30, 2022
14th Pekmez Festival in Ozanköy

14th Pekmez Festival in Ozanköy

August 30, 2022
Avant ou Après le Déluge? Don’t wait, start preparing now!

Avant ou Après le Déluge? Don’t wait, start preparing now!

August 30, 2022
Nicosia International Airport (NIC) An airport too far…Part 3

Nicosia International Airport (NIC) An airport too far…Part 3

August 30, 2022
CMP Finds Remains thought to be 3 Turkish Cypriots

CMP Finds Remains thought to be 3 Turkish Cypriots

August 30, 2022
%d bloggers like this: