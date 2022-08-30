CMP Finds Remains thought to be 3 Turkish Cypriots

August 30, 2022

The Committee on Missing Persons reached the remains, thought to belong to 3 Turkish Cypriots, during the excavations started on the basis of investigation of the fate of 3 Turkish Cypriots who were lost in 1963.

According to the information received by the TAK reporter from the Office of Turkish Cypriot Member of the Missing Persons Committee, the remains thought to belong to 3 Turkish Cypriots, who were lost in 1963 and were never heard from thereafter, were found during the excavation of a well in the village of Trulli/Troulli.

It was also stated that in the searches, that started in 2005 and carried out simultaneously throughout the island, the remains of Greek Cypriot missing persons were found every year in the North, while no results were obtained in the last 7 years for finding the remains of Turkish Cypriots missing persons from any research and excavation in the South.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

An unregistered, illegal business was sealed and shut in Girne

An unregistered, illegal business was sealed and shut in Girne

August 30, 2022
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 235 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 235 has arrived

August 28, 2022

You may have missed

The 14th traditional “Ozanköy Molasses Festival” has ended

The 14th traditional “Ozanköy Molasses Festival” has ended

August 30, 2022
An unregistered, illegal business was sealed and shut in Girne

An unregistered, illegal business was sealed and shut in Girne

August 30, 2022
14th Pekmez Festival in Ozanköy

14th Pekmez Festival in Ozanköy

August 30, 2022
Avant ou Après le Déluge? Don’t wait, start preparing now!

Avant ou Après le Déluge? Don’t wait, start preparing now!

August 30, 2022
Nicosia International Airport (NIC) An airport too far…Part 3

Nicosia International Airport (NIC) An airport too far…Part 3

August 30, 2022
CMP Finds Remains thought to be 3 Turkish Cypriots

CMP Finds Remains thought to be 3 Turkish Cypriots

August 30, 2022
%d bloggers like this: