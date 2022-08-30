An unregistered, illegal business was sealed and shut in Girne

The Ago Beauty salon was sealed and shut down by the Girne Municipality Health Department.

Upon information received and after subsequent checks were made, Ago Beauty salon was found to be performing botox and lip filler procedures without permission from the authorities and was operating illegally.

The owner and employees of the business were arrested and detained by the police.

Girne Municipality Health Department officials sealed and shut the said workplace in the early hours of the morning as the business did not have an operating permit and there were no records of an application for one.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

