TWINS WIN IT FOR LAPTA

By Richard Beale….

The Soyer twins, Göksel and Selçuk scored a goal apiece to condemn Esentepe to their 3rd friendly match defeat out of four. Having failed to score from open play in their last 3 matches at least Esentepe managed to open their goal account abet that was from the penalty spot.

Result : LAPTA TSK 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 1

Saturday, August 20: Sinan Dede Annual Memorial Trophy: Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium.

This match was played in memorial to Sinan Dede, who died in October 2020 and was a popular citizen of the Lapta Community also serving with the Belediyse.

I must admit the prospect of an hour-long journey on my own to Lapta on a hot Saturday evening tested my resolve in going. I have to thank the English cricket team who crumbled embarrassingly to a 3-day defeat, to revive my enthusiasm for this friendly match, so I ended up going.

Suitably refreshed before the match with an excellent meal at the ‘Kings Kebab House, Alsancak, of course, washed down with just one ice cold beer, I joined the other 20 hardy Esentepe supporters who also made the journey.

The weather was very warm, with Esentepe up against it before the kick off with a number of key, experienced, senior players missing due to injury. Esentepe were without forwards Eser and Deniz Kıbar and midfielders Emre, Mahmut Izoğlu, Ilyas and Hürken who is doing his National Service. They say “one door closes and another one opens”, so it was an opportunity for some players to impress Coach Davut Kansu.

Lapta dominated the opening 20 minutes with Göksel going close, being thwarted by Esentepe goalkeeper Kurşat Çil. Nice to see Kurşat back in Esentepe colours after a few seasons away, he will provide good cover and competition for regular goalkeeper Onur.

The Soyer twins were causing all sorts of problems for the Esentepe defence with Selçuk shooting just wide of the left-hand post.

In the 31st minute Esentepe at least brought goalkeeper Okyanus into action, the Lapta keeper diving to his right to push a Kaan free kick away for a corner.

Lapta took a deserved lead in the 37th minute when Esentepe lost control of the ball in midfield to Yasar who put through GÖKSEL SOYER, he rounded Kurşat to open the scoring. 1-0.

Just before the break a free kick from the left by Tuğberk flashed across the Esentepe goal, pMartchast a leaping Kurşat and just going past the far post.

Lapta has a giant of a centre-back (À la Newcastle’s Dan Burn) in Sezer who was having a right tussle with Esentepe’s tall striker, Semih.

HALF TIME SCORE : 1-0

Esentepe made 5 changes during the break with Lapta making some as well.

Lapta increase their lead in the 49th minute with a goal scored by the other twin SELÇUK SOYER, I missed the goal editing some photos -sorry!. 2-0

60 minutes Esentepe was giving some hope when Dursun was up-ended in the box and SEMIH ARSLAN converted the subsequent penalty. 2-1

Esentepe almost stole an equaliser in the 65th minute when a Salih free kick went over the defence and the goalkeeper to Devran stealing in at the far post but the young defender headed into the side netting.

Esentepe gave gameplay to all of the fit players who travelled it was a very young-looking team that finished the match with only defender Şenol having any experience.

Lapta almost added a third goal in the closing stages but goalkeeper Kurşat was equal to two Göksel efforts.

FULL-TIME SCORE: 2-1

SUMMING UP: Losing 4 or 5 experienced players didn’t help Esentepe’s cause, and at this stage of the season it’s all about giving players playing time, and minutes under their belt. In the first half Okan, and Tuğra put in solid performances. In the second half, Şenol had a strong match. Esentepe’s only transfer signing, Mahmut Can Birol, played 60 minutes I am impressed by him, he is an attacking midfielder, with good technique, and I think he will be a good asset to the squad. Lapta who gained promotion to League 1 from the BTM League looked to have assembled a useful team.

ESENTEPE FIRST HALF TEAM : Kuşat (gk) ; Mustafa, Okay, Nersin, Emek : Salih, Tuğra, Mahmut Can: Kaan : Semih, Ege Can.

ESENTEPE SECOND HALF TEAM: Kursat (gk): Mustafa (Gökdeniz 67), Şenol, Devran, Ismet: Salih, Mahmut Can (Ahmet 60), Mahmut Şen ; Şahin : Semih, Dursun Ali

