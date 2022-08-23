The 10th Kyrenia ‘Art and Culture Days’

Girne Municipality is organising the 10th Art and Culture Days’ celebrations to kick off with a concert by the popular Cypriot artist, Işın Karaca on Tuesday night, 23rd August 2022.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that after an interval of 2 years due to the pandemic, they had enjoyed organising the Girne Art and Culture Days once again. The citizens would be treated to culture and art events at the Girne amphitheatre.

“I want the arts to convey peace, tolerance and health”

Güngördü thanked the members of the ‘Culture and Arts Committee’, the staff of the municipality, the Council members who made the final decision for the program and everyone else who had contributed.

Saying that the slogan of this year’s organisation was “Art, peace and tolerance” he hoped the arts would bring the citizens peace, tolerance and health.

Program of Girne Art and Culture Days

Tuesday, 23rd August: Işın Karaca

Tuesday, 6th September: Mustafa Ceceli

Thursday, 22nd September: Leman Sam

Wednesday, 12th October: Kolpa

Tickets for the concerts are fixed at 100 TL each and available during working hours from the Municipality and Girne region Mukhtars’ Offices; also from the Deniz Plazas in Girne and Lefkosa and Rüstem Bookstore in Lefkosa.

They can also be purchased on the night at the Amphitheatre.

Işın Karaca and Mustafa Ceceli are appearing with the cooperation of Les Ambassadeurs Hotel.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

