Margaret Sheared is at Rest but her Spirit continues to Fly

By Chris Elliott….

My lovely partner Margaret Sheard passed away in hospital late in the afternoon of Monday 15th August 2022 and on Tuesday I collected her death certificate from the hospital and knowing a number of close friends were jetting away from the TRNC shortly and wanted to attend the funeral, so we had a problem.

On Wednesday 17th August, Margaret’s sister and I met with Andy May of the British Cemetery Committee who was so helpful and started making arrangements for Margaret’s Burial at the Green Hill Cemetery, Girne at 10.30 am on Friday 19th February 2022. We also started communications remote with Celebrant James Clark continuing into Thursday and on Wednesday evening I published and shared news of Margaret’s passing and we received hundreds of messages of sympathy and support which was wonderful and I have a lot of thank you messages to send to so many caring people.

So Friday arrived and when our group arrived at the cemetery we were greeted by smartly dressed ushers and took our seats in the cool shady area where Celebrant James Clarke gave a very moving ceremony with music through to the final committal ceremony at the graves side which was so beautifully decorated with flowers and drapes and there were 2 wreaths from our dear friends John Aziz and Valery Kent and from Margaret’s friends at the TRNC Public Information Office.

As we had not had time to plan or announce a Celebration of Margaret’s Life a few friends gathered at Royal Rafters Restaurant in Ozankoy where Cha Cha and his family had prepared a special Celebration in the wonderful Royal Rafters garden which Margaret loved and where we sat and relaxed and chatted for a long time and Stephanie Harris Croft said to me “did you see the Dragonfly around the grave”, which I did not, but another lady said she saw it and this is what Stephanie said about it.

Stephanie Harrison-Croft

“These were my observations….As dear Margaret’s funeral service was drawing to a close with her family and friends gathered around her graveside in grief, a neon blue Dragonfly payed a fleeting visit. The Dragonfly flew around the open grave and then hovered above before descending into the grave where Margaret lay. Seconds later it rose again, hesitated for a second and then flew away.

Your spirit has risen and you have been reborn Margaret.”

“What does a dragonfly symbolize after death?

Both of these interpretations bring us hope after the death and loss of a loved one. Further, the Native Americans perceived dragonflies as the “souls of the dead” so a dragonfly visitation around a loved one’s death could well signify the loved one’s soul taking form in the spirit of a dragonfly.

The dragonfly is a symbol of advancement and transformation of the soul after death. It is viewed as a physical demonstration that the person has ascended Earthly trappings, making it a symbol of rebirth.

The most common belief related to dragonflies is that this is a tie to the spiritual world. It’s believed that these small symbols are a sign of a deceased loved one or a guardian angel. Similar to a visit from a cardinal, these are a visual reminder that your loved ones are nearby.

Having contact with a dragonfly is a spiritual connection to the afterlife. Though our deceased relatives might not be with us on earth any longer, we can still feel their watchful eyes. This is an important form of comfort for those experiencing grief.

The presence of a Dragonfly can also signify that a departed loved one is sending us a message”

Like this: Like Loading...