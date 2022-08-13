BRS News: BRS IS LOUD AND CLEAR ON TRNC ISOLATION

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 12th August 2022.

It’s good to see there is one TRNC NGO that is prepared to take on the task of shaking up the UK and try and get it to start recognising it has been ignoring and disadvantaging the Turkish Cypriots and ex-pats for far too long.

BRS IS LOUD AND CLEAR

The British Residents Society has sent out a clear and overwhelming message of support to their committee for a letter writing campaign and petition to both the UK Foreign Secretary and individual UK MP’s, pointing out the failure of successive UK governments to treat both Cyprus communities on an equal basis and calling for an end to the consequent endless isolation of both the Turkish Cypriot people and expatriates in the TRNC.

The BRS committee organised survey produced over a thousand BRS member’s replies within days, 96% of them in favour of such a campaign which follows an article written by Cyprus Today columnist Stephen Day, calling for the BRS to organise such an effort within the expatriate community and Turkish Cypriot British passport holders in both TRNC and UK.

We are a member led society and we would only act with your best interest in mind. The survey has shown us that our members believe that the time is right for action. I have asked the BRS President Peter Wilkins if he would lead and co-ordinate on this so that the BRS committee can continue to offer support and provide the service to our members in the usual way without disruption.

Peter has accepted the task and agreed that this course of action is long overdue.

Together we are currently working on a strategy and list of contacts and groups to help us with the challenge. This information will be sent out to all in the near future.

Thank you again for your continued support to the Committee and all our volunteers.

Kind Regards

Julian Mawdesley

British Residents Society

Chairman

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

