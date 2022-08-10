President Ersin Tatar met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

August 10, 2022

President Ersin Tatar and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a very cordial meeting where discussions were held on the Cyprus issue and on expanding relations between the two countries.

President Tatar is in Konya, Türkiye, to attend the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games Opening Ceremony at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. 

President Tatar met with his Azerbaijani counterpart at the Ramada Hotel Melikşah Hall for about 40 minutes, where discussions were held on the Cyprus issue. President Tatar also raised the issue of the unjust isolation and the need for Turkish Cypriots to be treated on an equal footing and to being able to trade directly, travel directly, and to participate in international sports tournaments, rather than continuing to be inhumanely isolated despite the promises made by international actors.

With regards to the Cyprus issue, President Tatar underlined his position on the necessity for formal negotiations to be held on the basis of the “sovereign equality and equal international status” of the Turkish Cypriot Side, which is an inherent right. He added that negotiations for a federal based solution – which requires the two sides to share power and prosperity – have been exhausted due to the constant rejections by the Greek Cypriot Side over several decades. 

Noting that his meeting with President Aliyev was held in a very cordial atmosphere, President Tatar emphasised that discussions were held on expanding relations between the two countries in humanitarian, cultural, educational and sports fields. 

President Tatar also highlighted the need for Turkish Cypriots to be able to participate in international sports tournaments under their own identity, including the Islamic Solidarity Games, in the coming years.

The President emphasised that the Turkish Cypriot People were very proud and supportive of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh victory.

President Aliyev said that they were fully aware of the support given by the people of the TRNC during the Karabakh war and stated that he supports the participation of TRNC athletes in the Islamic Solidarity Games.  

Source: Presidency Of The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus

 

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Çavuşoğlu spoke at the opening of the 13th Ambassadors Conference

Çavuşoğlu spoke at the opening of the 13th Ambassadors Conference

August 9, 2022
President Ersin Tatar attended the commemoration ceremony in Erenköy

President Ersin Tatar attended the commemoration ceremony in Erenköy

August 9, 2022

You may have missed

President Ersin Tatar met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

President Ersin Tatar met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

August 10, 2022
Çavuşoğlu spoke at the opening of the 13th Ambassadors Conference

Çavuşoğlu spoke at the opening of the 13th Ambassadors Conference

August 9, 2022
President Ersin Tatar attended the commemoration ceremony in Erenköy

President Ersin Tatar attended the commemoration ceremony in Erenköy

August 9, 2022
Trevors Tips – Old paper £50 and £20 Sterling Notes withdrawal

Trevors Tips – Old paper £50 and £20 Sterling Notes withdrawal

August 9, 2022
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 233 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 233 has arrived

August 8, 2022
President Ersin Tatar message on 58th anniversary of Erenköy Resistance

President Ersin Tatar message on 58th anniversary of Erenköy Resistance

August 8, 2022
%d bloggers like this: